The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Philippine police file sedition case against vice president

July 18, 2019 9:16 am
 
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine officials say police have filed sedition and other criminal complaints against the vice president, three opposition senators, four Roman Catholic bishops and a university president for allegedly conniving to destabilize President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration.

The Department of Justice says it received the complaints against Vice President Leni Robredo and several Duterte critics Thursday from the police’s investigation arm. Robredo and many of her co-accused have long denied the allegations.

Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra says he would form a prosecutorial panel, which may start serving subpoenas to the accused next week at the start of an investigation.

The allegations center on a formerly detained crime suspect, Peter Joemel Advincula, who alleged that he plotted with the accused to discredit Duterte and his family by linking them to drug syndicates.

The Associated Press

