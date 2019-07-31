Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Police find body of Indian coffee shop chain owner in river

July 31, 2019 2:36 am
 
1 min read
Share       

BANGALORE, India (AP) — Fishermen on Wednesday found the body of an Indian coffee shop chain owner in a river, two days after he disappeared, police said.

The body of Cafe Coffee Day founder V.G.Siddhartha has been identified, police Commissioner Sandeep Patel said. He didn’t give other details. An autopsy was being conducted and the cause of death was not disclosed.

Siddhartha, 60, had left Bangalore on Monday and left his car near a bridge in Dakshina Kannada district in Karnataka state.

He told his driver to wait, saying he was going for a walk near the bridge. When he didn’t return for two hours, the driver notified police, police officer Sasikant Senthil said.

Advertisement

“I saw a body floating while I was fishing and then I informed the police. I participated in the rescue operation,” the New Delhi Television news channel quoted Rithesh, a fisherman, as saying. Rithesh uses one name.

He leaves behind a coffee shop chain with more than 1,500 stores across India with revenue of $630 million in 2017-18. It also has outlets in Austria, Czech Republic and Malaysia, according to the chain’s website.

Police were investigating a letter that appeared on social media in which Siddhartha alleged he was facing harassment from tax authorities that caused a serious liquidity crunch.

The letter purportedly written by him also said that he failed to create the right profitable business model despite his best efforts and was facing pressure after borrowing a large sum of money from a friend to buy back shares.

Siddhartha is survived by his wife and two sons.

He was a son-in-law of S.M. Krishna, a governing Bharatiya Janata Party leader and a former External Affairs Minister (2009-2012) and Karnataka’s top elected official (1999-2004).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
7|29 International Fighter USA
7|29 The 5th Government IT Modernization...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Color guard parades U.S. and Australian colors during exercise closing ceremony

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'