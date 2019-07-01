Listen Live Sports

Report: NATO jets escort Russian aircraft 6 times last week

July 1, 2019 8:49 am
 
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Baltic region’s main news agency says NATO fighter jets were scrambled six times last week after Russian military aircraft violated Lithuania’s airspace.

The Baltic News Service says NATO jets identified and escorted the Russian planes to international airspace over the Baltic Sea.

The report says the Russian aircraft flying in and out of Russia’s mainland to the exclave of Kaliningrad included a reconnaissance plane and several fighter jets, among others.

BNS on Monday cited the Lithuanian Defense Ministry for saying that while some of the planes had their transponders switched off and hadn’t announced flight plans in advance, some maintained communication with the regional air traffic control center while others didn’t.

Lithuania, which borders Kaliningrad, has deep concerns about Moscow’s military might in the area.

