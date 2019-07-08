Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Saudi Arabia says it intercepts bomb-laden Yemen rebel drone

July 8, 2019 10:42 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has intercepted a drone launched by Yemen’s Houthi rebels targeting “civilian infrastructure” in the kingdom.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency early Tuesday did not identify what the drone targeted.

The Houthi’s Al-Masirah satellite television station said the Houthis sought to again target Abha regional airport, which they’ve hit several times in recent weeks, as well as a power station in Abha.

Attacks on Abha’s airport have wounded dozens and killed at least one person.

Advertisement

The Houthis have stepped up launching bomb-laden drones in Saudi Arabia amid the kingdom’s yearslong war in the country against them. The Iranian-backed rebel’s campaign comes amid heightened tensions between Iran and the U.S. over the faltering nuclear deal with world powers.

        Insight by Centrify: Learn how agencies are implementing zero trust in this exclusive ebook

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Defense Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|10 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
7|10 FedHack - Azure Devops Open Source...
7|10 Capitol Hill Modeling & Simulation...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Air Force women shake hands after outreach soccer game in Nigeria

Today in History

1947: First female army officer is appointed

Get our daily newsletter.