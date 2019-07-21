Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Slovenia to deploy troops to boost patrols for migrants

July 21, 2019 12:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia (AP) — Slovenia’s army says 35 troops will join police in patrolling borders in the southwest of the country after increased numbers of migrants have been spotted in the area.

The army said Sunday that the soldiers will bring their equipment to help the police operating in the area of the coastal town of Koper, which is near the Croatian and Italian borders. They will deploy on Monday.

Koper police have reported apprehending 122 migrants on Friday after discovering several small makeshift migrant camps in a forested area. Most migrants came from Afghanistan and at least five minors were among them.

Slovenia’s army has taken part in border patrols alongside police since 2016 after hundreds of thousands of migrants passed through the country of 2 million while seeking to reach Western Europe.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Before stepping foot on the moon, Buzz Aldrin served in the Air Force

Today in History

1941: Tuskegee air base opens for first black U.S. military airmen

Get our daily newsletter.