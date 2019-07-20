Listen Live Sports

Spain’s Socialists ‘convinced’ new government deal is near

July 20, 2019 6:11 am
 
MADRID (AP) — The No. 2 in Spain’s Socialist Party says she is optimistic caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez will strike a last-minute deal with the far-left United We Can party to form a coalition government before next week’s confidence vote.

Adriana Lastra, the Socialist Party’s vice general secretary, said Saturday that she was “convinced” an agreement will be reached.

The Socialists had said negotiations with United We Can were going nowhere until its leader, Pablo Iglesias, ceded on Friday to their demand to not seek a seat in the Cabinet.

Sánchez would still need other parties’ support for an absolute majority of the 350-member Parliament on Tuesday.

If he fails, another vote would take place Thursday where the bar is lower and Sánchez would just need more “Yes” than “No” votes.

