Strong 4.7 magnitude tremor shakes western Greece

July 13, 2019 11:47 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Scientists say a strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.7 has struck western Greece.

Athens’ Geodynamics Institute reports that the tremor struck at 6:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) Saturday about 30 kilometers (19 miles) northwest of the city of Agrinio at a depth of 28 kilometers (17 miles).

No damage or injuries have been reported so far.

Greece lies in an active seismic region and earthquakes of similar magnitudes are frequent.

