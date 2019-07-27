Listen Live Sports

World News
 
Tens of thousands take part in LGBT event in Berlin

July 27, 2019 1:46 pm
 
BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands have been marching through Berlin in celebration of Christopher Street Day, one of Germany’s largest LGBT pride observances.

Revelers from across the country and abroad were parading through Berlin on Saturday from chichi Kurfuerstendamm street in the west to the city’s landmark Brandenburg Gate.

German news agency dpa reported that more than 150,000 people participated, but up to 600,000 were expected overall at the march and other LGBT celebrations over the weekend.

Despite recent successes for Germany’s LGBT community, like the legalization of gay marriage last year, harassment and discrimination still takes place. Berlin police registered 225 criminal acts in connection with sexual orientation in 2018.

