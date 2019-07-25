The Latest: Spain’s Sánchez loses vote to form government

MADRID (AP) — The Latest on Spanish politics (all times local):

3:45 p.m.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister has failed to receive parliamentary backing to form another government, setting off a two-month countdown to a possible new election.

Pedro Sánchez needed more “yes” than “no” votes from the lower house of the Spanish parliament on Thursday to stay in office. He only received backing from the chamber’s 123 Socialist members and one lawmaker from a marginal regional party, while a preliminary count had 155 “no” votes.

Sánchez had tried to entice the far-left United We Can party into a government coalition, but the two rivals failed to agree on how to divvy up Cabinet posts and other powerful positions.

Lawmakers now have until Sept. 23 to break the deadlock or Spain’s fourth national election in five years will be triggered.

Sánchez could try again during that period.

2:20 p.m.

Spain’s Socialist leader says he has failed to reach a deal with the far-left rival party that is key to allowing him to form a new government.

Caretaker Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez tells the lower house of Parliament on Thursday that “it has not been possible” to entice the anti-austerity United We Can party into a coalition government.

Sánchez needs more “Yes” than “No” votes on Thursday in the 350-member lower house to stay in power. His Socialists have 123 lawmakers and need the help of United We Can and other smaller parties.

The Socialists have been negotiating for a last-minute breakthrough, but Sánchez says United We Can’s demands for power in his Cabinet were too high.

A failure by Sánchez to take office Thursday would start a countdown to Sept. 23, when lawmakers have to had forged a government or face another election.

9 a.m.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister has a second chance Thursday to win the endorsement of Parliament and form a government.

Pedro Sánchez needs more “Yes” than “No” votes from the 350-member lower house. On Tuesday, he failed to reach the more difficult threshold of a majority of all lawmakers.

His Socialists have 123 lawmakers and are struggling to strike a last-minute deal with the far-left United We Can party to forge a coalition government.

Acting vice prime minister Carmen Calvo told Cadena SER radio just hours before the vote that “it has not been possible” for her Socialists to reach an agreement United We Can.

Calvo and United We Can’s lead negotiator Pablo Echenique have said that the key stumbling block is the number of Cabinet position the Socialists are willing to cede to their would-be partners.

Even if United We Can comes on board, Sánchez would still need more help from smaller parties.

A failure by Sánchez would start a countdown to Sept. 23 for lawmakers to form a government or face another election, which would be Spain’s fourth in five years.

Sánchez could try again during that two-month period, especially given that the parties on the right cannot secure a majority by themselves.

