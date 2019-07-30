Listen Live Sports

Trump to visit Poland for World War II anniversary Sept 1

July 30, 2019 9:03 am
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An aide to Poland’s president says that President Donald Trump will visit Warsaw from Aug. 31 through Sept. 2 to take part in observances marking the 80th anniversary of World War II.

It would be Trump’s second visit to Poland since July 2017. Poland is among Washington’s closest partners in Europe, with cooperation focusing on defense and energy security.

The head of President Andrzej Duda’s office, Krzysztof Szczerski, said Tuesday that Trump would arrive in Warsaw on the evening of Aug. 31.

The next day Trump will take part in ceremonies in Warsaw marking 80 years since Nazi German troops invaded Poland on Sept. 1, 1939 starting the war.

He would depart on Sept. 2.

Trump has hosted Duda twice at the White House.

