Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Turkey acquits 3 rights activists of terror-related charges

July 17, 2019 9:45 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A court in Istanbul has acquitted the Turkey representative for Reporters Without Borders and two other human rights activists of charges of engaging in terrorist propaganda.

The media advocacy group said Erol Onderoglu of Reporters Without Borders; Sebnem Korur Fincanci, head of the Human Rights Foundation; and writer Ahmet Nesin were acquitted Wednesday. They were charged three years ago for taking part in a campaign to show solidarity with a pro-Kurdish newspaper, Ozgur Gundem, which was later closed down by Turkish authorities. The paper was accused of being a mouthpiece for the banned Kurdish Workers’ Party, or PKK.

Reporters Without Borders welcomed their acquittal on Twitter. It said however, that “three years of absurd proceedings was already a form of unjust punishment.”

They had faced 7½ years in prison if convicted.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|16 Business of Government Programs Summit
7|17 SolarWinds Breakfast Briefing |...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US sailors in Peru set up relief medical site

Today in History

1975: World superpowers meet in space for rescue capability

Get our daily newsletter.