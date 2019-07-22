Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK legislator charged with 2 sexual assaults against women

July 22, 2019 9:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A Conservative Party legislator in Britain has been charged with sexually assaulting two women.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Monday that Charlie Elphicke was charged with three counts of sexual assault.

Prosecutors say the first charge stems from an alleged attack in 2007 and the other two charges relate to two alleged attacks in 2016.

Elphicke’s lawyer, Ellen Peart, said he will “defend himself vigorously” and is confident that he will clear his name.

Advertisement

The 48-year-old legislator is scheduled to appear in Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Sept. 6.

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Learn how the National Weather Service meets the needs of its workforce in this free webinar.

Prosecutors said the decision to charge Elphicke was made after a review of evidence provided by London’s Metropolitan Police.

The legislator had been suspended from the Conservative Party in November 2017 following “serious allegations,” but was controversially restored by Prime Minister Theresa May 13 months later.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|22 Annual Conference on Independent Living
7|22 Medicare Advantage Summit 2019
7|23 The Tyson's Corner Evening...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District are building a new columbarium

Today in History

1937: FDR's Supreme Court-packing plan fails to clear Senate