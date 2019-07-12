Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

UK to charge hundreds of climate change activists

July 12, 2019 9:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — British authorities are charging hundreds of climate change protesters with public order offences in hearings that will take weeks to process.

Two courtrooms are being set aside for one day each week for 19 weeks to deal with Extinction Rebellion defendants, who range in age from 20 to 76.

The Metropolitan Police are pushing for the 1,151 people arrested to face charges after demonstrations brought parts of central London to a standstill in April.

Dozens of climate change protesters appeared Friday. Many of the cases involve an alleged failure to comply with a police order to remain in an allocated area to minimize disruption

Advertisement

Extinction Rebellion says activists are pleased to have a day in court but “the burden this tsunami of cases will place on the courts is unprecedented.”

        Insight by Fortinet: Learn about IT challenges and strategies at CBP in this free webinar

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|15 AI Working Group Launch
7|15 SANS Columbia 2019
7|15 NDIA Greater Hampton Roads...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Marine Corps holds change of responsibility ceremony

Today in History

1957: Eisenhower takes first presidential ride in a helicopter

Get our daily newsletter.