Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Vatican: Retired Benedict XVI makes day-trip to Roman hills

July 26, 2019 7:19 am
 
< a min read
Share       

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Benedict XVI, the 92-year-old former pontiff, has made an unscheduled day trip to the Alban hills near Rome.

The Vatican on Friday said Emeritus Pope Benedict, who relinquished the papacy due to physical frailty, traveled a day earlier to Castel Gandolfo, which is home to the Vatican summer retreat.

He visited the gardens where he used to stroll when vacationing there as pope.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said Benedict also visited a religious sanctuary in the town of Rocca di Papa, then dined with the bishop of Frascati, another hill town famed for its wines, before returning to the Vatican monastery where he lives a quiet life of prayer and meditation.

Advertisement

When he retired in 2013, Benedict first resided at Castel Gandolfo.

        Insight by BlackBerry: Learn how DHS, NIST and the Army National Guard are addressing secure communications in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

7|25 Service Contract Act Training
7|26 ADAPT Breakfast Meeting
7|29 International Military Helicopters -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Military leaders visit Armed Forces Retirement Home in Washington, D.C.

Today in History

1775: US postal system established