10,000 bottles of beer on the road: German truck loses load

August 3, 2019 8:35 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany say a truck carrying crates of beer lost part of its load, spilling about 10,000 bottles onto a road in the southwest of the country.

Mannheim police said Saturday that volunteer firefighters from two nearby towns and a local civil defense team took part in the salvage operation, but an estimated 12,000 euros ($13,330) worth of beer was lost in the crash late Friday.

Police said the truck driver is being investigated for failing to properly secure his load.

