Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

2 die in knife attack at German train station

August 17, 2019 2:19 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German police say a man and a woman were fatally stabbed at a crowded train station in the town of Iserlohn in what was described as an “act of relationship violence.” The incident was the third fatal attack at a German train station within a month.

The dpa news agency reported Saturday that police had arrested a 43-year-old man in connection with the attack on the woman, 32, and another man, who was 23. The station was full of people at the time, police said, including a wedding party of around 20 people. The suspect surrendered to police at the scene without resisting.

Police said in a statement that investigators found no reason to consider the attack as anything other than a case of domestic violence.

The killings follow two other widely reported homicides at train stations in Germany. An 8-year-old boy died July 29 after being pushed in front of a train in Frankfurt; police say the suspect, a 40-year-old Eritrean residing in Switzerland, had been under psychiatric treatment. On July 20, a 34-year-old woman was pushed in front of a train in Voerde. She and the 28-year-old suspect weren’t acquainted.

Advertisement

After the Frankfurt killing, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called for more police at train stations and more security cameras in public places.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US