Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

500 firefighters battle forest fire in central Portugal

August 4, 2019 5:50 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese authorities say around 500 firefighters are combating a wildfire that started in a central area some 100 kilometers (62 miles) northeast of Lisbon, the capital.

Portugal’s civil protection agency said Sunday the firefighters were supported by over 100 firefighting vehicles and three aircraft. The blaze broke out Saturday near the town of Tomar.

Firefighting spokesman Mário Silvestre tells Portuguese state broadcaster RTP the fire “is 90% under control.” RTP says one firefighter has been treated for burns.

In July, firefighters in Portugal needed four days to extinguish a huge blaze that left 39 people injured.

Advertisement

In 2017, wildfires in Portugal killed at least 106 people, prompting authorities to enact tougher fire prevention measures. No one was killed last year in a Portuguese wildfire.

        Insight by Carahsoft: Cyber leaders address cloud security in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office