The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Angry farmers target pro-Macron lawmakers over trade deal

August 2, 2019 6:08 am
 
PARIS (AP) — French farmers angry over a free trade deal with Canada have dumped manure, sprayed graffiti or otherwise vandalized offices of lawmakers from President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist party.

The protests have targeted 15 legislators over the past week, from Burgundy to the southwest to the Paris area. The latest around the southern city of Toulouse overnight, when the FDSEA farmer’s union dumped 20 tons of manure in front of Republic on the Move party offices.

The party has denounced the vandalism. FDSEA representative Luc Mesbah told local broadcaster France Bleu on Friday that the European Union’s deal with Canada is “suicidal for us, the farmers, and will push down all quality norms.”

France’s parliament last week ratified the agreement, which slashes customs duties and increases access for key products.

The Associated Press

