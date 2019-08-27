Listen Live Sports

Berlin expects: Zoo’s panda pregnant, birth expected soon

August 27, 2019 7:38 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin’s zoo is hoping to hear the patter of tiny panda paws soon.

The zoo on Tuesday posted on Facebook a few seconds of footage from an ultrasound scan of its 6-year-old Meng Meng, which it said shows “a mini-panda with its heart beating fast.”

It said that the birth isn’t far off, but didn’t specify when.

Meng Meng mated for the first time with 9-year-old partner Jiao Qing in April, and was also artificially inseminated to increase the likelihood of pregnancy. Experts working with the zoo said in mid-August that they were about 85% sure Meng Meng was expecting.

Meng Meng and Jiao Qing arrived from China in June 2017.

