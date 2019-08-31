Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Spain: Children grow body hair from alleged drug mix-up

August 31, 2019 3:55 pm
 
2 min read
Share       

GRANADA, Spain (AP) — Parents in Spain whose babies and toddlers developed abnormal body hair plan to sue a company that put a hair loss treatment into containers meant for a medicine, a mother of one of the children said Saturday.

Spanish health authorities have blamed the packaging mix-up involving the topical treatment Minoxidil and omeprazole syrup, which is used for stomach problems, on Farma-Química Sur.

At least 20 children, ranging from newborns to 2-year-olds, have been affected, Spain’s Health Ministry has said.

The mislabeled medicine was recalled in July and the company was closed down until an investigation into the error is completed.

Advertisement

The mother of one of the children, a 10-month old baby told The Associated Press that families were preparing to file a joint lawsuit against Farma-Química Sur.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Ángela Martínez said the family doctor prescribed omeprazole syrup in January to treat her son Uriel’s acidy stomach. The baby began growing darker hair in March, about a month after she gave him the syrup, she said.

By early April, Uriel had hair covering almost all his body except for the abdomen and parts of his hands and feet. She questioned why the first concerns were reported in April but authorities didn’t recall the medicine until July.

“Had he not grown hair, we would have probably continued to give him the syrup,” said Martínez,.

The AP spoke to at least two other families in southern Spain who were to take legal action.

Spanish Health Minister María Luisa Carcedo said Wednesday that all mislabeled batches had been removed from the market.

Although some of the babies are already losing the excess hair and experts have said all of it should fall out eventually, some families also were warned of possible long-term side effects.

        Subscribe to our newsletters and be first to know the most important issues facing federal managers and government agencies.

Spain’s drug agency, AEMPS, says Minoxidil’s ability to widen blood vessels could impact the children’s hearts, kidneys and livers in the future.

__

AP writer Aritz Parra in Madrid contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Flight chief supports teammate during challenge at Creech AFB

Today in History

1774: First Continental Congress convenes in Philadelphia