Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

China’s Tencent in talks to buy 10% of Universal Music Group

August 6, 2019 6:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

PARIS (AP) — Chinese tech giant Tencent is in talks with French media company Vivendi to buy 10% of Universal Music Group, whose artists include Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga, U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Vivendi said Tuesday it has started preliminary negotiations that value Universal Music at about 30 billion euros ($33.6 billion).

Tencent would have a one-year option to buy an additional 10% stake, the statement said.

The Chinese and French companies are also considering “areas of strategic commercial cooperation.”

Advertisement

Vivendi said that the deal would help it seize new growth opportunities and better promote Universal artists and new talents in new markets.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Tencent is the world’s largest gaming company and one of the world’s biggest social media businesses.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
8|6 Introduction to GSA Schedules
8|6 ATARC Federal Mobile Technology Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force members assist in severe weather recovery effort in Wisconsin

Today in History

1945: US drops atomic bomb on Hiroshima