Coroner: UK scientist found on Greek island fell from height

August 8, 2019 7:51 am
 
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A British scientist found dead on the Greek island of Ikaria two days after she was reported missing died instantly after falling from a height, a coroner said Thursday.

The body of Cyprus-based astrophysicist Natalie Christopher, 34, an avid trail runner, was found in a 20-meter (65-foot) deep ravine on Wednesday afternoon.

Her Cypriot partner had reported her missing on Monday, after she went for a run near the hotel they were staying at, where there are trails along steep cliffs and ravines.

Coroner Nikos Karakoukis, who traveled to the island from Athens, said evidence from an initial assessment of the area where Christopher’s body was found was “consistent with a fall from a height.”

Karakoukis told reporters Christopher had suffered a head injury and died instantly. Her body was to be transported later Thursday to a morgue in the Greek capital, Athens.

