Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

6 slain at home in Croatian capital; gunman kills self

August 2, 2019 8:49 am
 
2 min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A man shot dead six people, including a 10-year-old child, at a home in the capital Zagreb, before killing himself, in what Croatian police on Friday described as a domestic violence case.

Police found the bodies late Thursday in a quiet neighborhood in Zagreb. In addition to the child, two men and three women were killed. A 2-month-old baby was found unharmed.

The man suspected of the killings was subsequently chased and large parts of the Croatian capital sealed off, police added. He took his own life early Friday as he was about to be captured.

Croatian media reported that the suspect’s ex-girlfriend, her 10-year-old boy from a previous relation, her parents, her sister and sister’s partner were among the victims in the worst multiple killings in the country in 20 years.

Advertisement

Zagreb police chief Marko Rasic identified the suspect as a 36-year-old taxi driver who had a child with one of the victims, the unharmed baby. He said the man had no criminal record and no incidents of domestic violence had previously been reported in connection with the family.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

“We haven’t so far established a motive, a criminal investigation is underway,” Rasic said.

He said that after the car chase, “we asked him to surrender and he came out of the car” and killed himself.

Media said neighbors described hearing loud cries before the shots were fired.

Zagreb Mayor Milan Bandic described the attack as an “isolated incident” and a “domestic violence case” as he sought to reassure residents in the capital.

“There is no sign of any organized unrest or terror threat,” Bandic said in a televised statement. “Security is written in Zagreb with capital letters.”

Croatian President Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic said she was “horrified by the tragedy” and condemned “any kind of such violence and revenge.”

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Such killings are very rare in the generally quiet and safe Croatian capital.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
8|6 Global Explosive Ordnance Disposal...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Naval leaders are greeted by traditional Indonesian dancers during welcoming ceremony

Today in History

1923: President Warren G. Harding unexpectedly dies in office