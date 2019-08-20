Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Croatia recalls diplomat from Germany over racist comments

August 20, 2019 9:24 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — Croatia’s Foreign Ministry has suspended a senior diplomat whose posts on Facebook have been described as racist.

Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic says Elizabeta Madjarevic has been recalled from Germany and will face a disciplinary court. Madjarevic served as first secretary at the Croatian embassy in Berlin. Croatian media have reported that she wrote Croatia was “white” as Europe once was.

The comments have since been deleted. Madjarevic reportedly has claimed her profile was hacked.

Grlic says “Croatia shares European values, and racism, any form of xenophobia and intolerance, do not belong in the foreign affairs service.”

Advertisement

Top Croatian officials also have condemned Madjarevic’s comments.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Once a republic in the former Yugoslavia, Croatia joined the European Union in 2013. It takes over the EU’s rotating presidency next year.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1975: Viking 1 launched, first to successfully land on Mars