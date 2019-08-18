Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Demolition levels UK power plant once named a top eyesore

August 18, 2019 8:12 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — A British power station once voted one of the country’s ugliest sights has been mostly destroyed in a controlled demolition.

The cooling towers of the disused coal-fired plant in Didcot, 55 miles (90 kilometers) west of central London, were leveled early Sunday.

The complex, including its massive towers and giant chimney — which is due to leveled later — was voted Britain’s third-worst eyesore by Country Life Magazine in 2003. The plant has been out of commission since 2013 but plans to demolish it were delayed when four workers were killed on the site in 2016.

British media are reporting Sunday that an electrical explosion occurred around the same time as the demolition, knocking out power to homes in the surrounding area. The link to the demolition is not yet clear.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Technology News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US