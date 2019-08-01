Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
World News
 
EU tells new UK envoy there’s no renegotiating Brexit deal

August 1, 2019 7:56 am
 
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has told Britain’s new Europe adviser that it isn’t prepared to renegotiate the Brexit agreement, three months before the country is due to leave the 28-nation bloc.

European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said adviser David Frost held “introductory meetings” Wednesday and Thursday with senior officials from the EU’s executive body, which manages Brexit negotiations on behalf of EU member countries.

Andreeva says “both sides reiterated their positions.”

She says the Brexit “withdrawal agreement is not up for re-opening.”

Andreeva says British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker would have “the opportunity to speak” about Brexit in France on Aug. 24-26 on the sidelines of a summit of leaders of the Group of Seven powers.

