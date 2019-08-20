Listen Live Sports

European police bust site that hosted bomb-making manuals

August 20, 2019 10:22 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — German police say together with officers in Lithuania and Croatia they have shut down a website hosting bomb-making manuals.

Police in Goettingen said Tuesday that about 1,000 officers were involved in raids against 22 suspects linked to the website xplosives.net.

Goettingen police chief Uwe Luehring said authorities seized the site’s server and numerous storage devices. He said the site also hosted information on how to build military weapons and explosives.

Authorities also seized an unspecified amount of explosives and drugs in the raids in the three countries.

