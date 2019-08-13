Ex-Mozambican finance minister remains in South African jail

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Former Mozambican finance minister Manuel Chang will remain in a South African jail until October when a South African High Court will hear the case to extradite him to the U.S.

Chang was arrested in South Africa in December last year on the request of U.S. prosecutors who alleged that he was involved in securing fraudulent loans of more than $2 billion that were guaranteed by the Mozambican government when he was finance minister from 2005 to 2015.

U.S. prosecutors want Chang extradited to the U.S. to face trial but the Mozambican government has engaged a South African law firm to fight those efforts and have him returned to Mozambique instead.

