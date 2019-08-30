Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Experts on watch for more explosions on Stromboli volcano

August 30, 2019 4:03 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Scientists are keeping close watch for more spectacular explosions of lava and ash from Stromboli volcano, which appears to be in its most active phase in around 100 years.

Volcanologists at Italy’s national geophysics institute said flaming lava continued flowing on Friday down an uninhabited slope of the tiny island and into the Mediterranean Sea north of Sicily. Experts say the last time the volcano was so lively was in the first decades of the 20th century.

The latest phase of highly explosive activity began in early July, killing a hiker. Earlier this week, there were several spectacular explosions of ash and fiery lava stones.

Some tourists fled Stromboli, which has some 400 full-time residents. But dozens more tourists have arrived for long-scheduled holidays. Ferries and hydrofoils are still running.

Advertisement

        Insight by Cornerstone OnDemand: Defense Department explores modernizing federal human resources processes in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Science News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 ISS World North America
9|6 Understanding Your Federal Benefits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Drill team honors vets in DC

Today in History

1901: President William McKinley is shot