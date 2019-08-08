Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Fans recreate Beatles’ Abbey Road cover shot 50 years on

August 8, 2019 9:32 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — It was 50 years ago today, that The Beatles caused a traffic delay.

And hundreds of fans of the Fab Four gathered Thursday at a crosswalk in London’s St. John’s Wood neighborhood immortalized on the “Abbey Road” album to recreate the cover photo half a century after it was taken.

At 11:35 a.m. on Aug. 8, 1969, Iain Macmillan photographed John, Paul, George and Ringo striding single-file across the black-and-white “zebra” crossing outside Abbey Road Studios while a police officer stopped traffic.

Used as the cover of the band’s penultimate studio album, it became one of the most famous images in music history.

Advertisement

On Thursday spectators snapped photos on cellphones and lookalikes from a Beatles cover band crossed the street in tribute to the original image.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

The spot remains a place of pilgrimage for Beatles fans from around the world.

“Every hour of every day there are fans on the crossing,” said Beatles tour guide Richard Porter, who organized Thursday’s commemoration. “I’ve seen lots of different sights on the crossing, too, from couples having their wedding photos taken to people going across naked.”

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Entertainment News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|7 CDM Course and Exam
8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1944: US Forest Service introduces Smokey Bear mascot