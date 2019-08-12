Listen Live Sports

Food delivery app Deliveroo to stop serving Germany

August 12, 2019 7:31 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Online food delivery service Deliveroo says it’s pulling out of Germany to concentrate on other markets, but is holding out the possibility of returning at a later date.

London-based Deliveroo said Monday it will shut down its service in Europe’s biggest economy on Aug. 16.

In an email sent to customers, the company said its goal is “to create the world’s best food delivery service” and “offering customers, drivers and restaurants an outstanding service.”

It added that “where we cannot provide this on the level that we expect and that you deserve, we do not operate.”

Deliveroo didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking further details.

Like other food delivery services, the company has been criticized in Germany and elsewhere for its treatment of its drivers and cyclists.

