Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved.

 
 
France to deploy celebrated cuisine to ease G-7 tensions

August 23, 2019 10:15 am
 
PARIS (AP) — As tensions loom over this weekend’s G-7 summit of world leaders in France, the country is counting on one key asset to cheer up the event: food.

France hosts the summit of seven advanced economies starting Saturday in the southwestern seaside resort of Biarritz, known for its surfers, casino, luxury houses from the 19th century, and gastronomic specialties.

The French presidency has chosen five local chefs, all with Michelin stars, to prepare lunches and dinners that will highlight the region’s products. It will also give U.S. President Donald Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson an opportunity to spend a convivial moment amid what are expected to be tough talks.

Local Basque specialties include Espelette chili pepper, ham, dry sausage, ewe’s cheese, traditional cream cake and wines.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

