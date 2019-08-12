Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German aid official says he doesn’t plan to quit Amazon Fund

August 12, 2019 12:13 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s top aid official says he has no plans to stop financing projects intended to protect the Amazon rainforest in Brazil, despite another German government ministry’s decision to put other funds on hold.

Environment Minister Svenja Schulze said Saturday she was freezing about 35 million euros ($39.6 million) earmarked for biodiversity projects in Brazil because of the South American country’s alleged lack of commitment to curbing logging in the Amazon, a key absorber of greenhouse gases.

But Germany’s minister for economic cooperation and development, Gerd Mueller, said Monday that “anyone who wants to preserve the unique climate function of the rainforest must strengthen these measures, not end them.”

Mueller’s ministry contributes 55 million euros ($61.7 million) to the international Amazon Fund.

Advertisement

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro responded to Schulze’s announcement by saying his country didn’t need Germany’s money.

        Insight by Veritas: Learn how to make data work for agencies in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|11 Military Technician Hiring Conference -...
8|12 The GAO Green Book Training Seminar
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Friends and family greet National Guard members returning from Kosovo

Today in History

1941: FDR and Churchill map out Atlantic Charter