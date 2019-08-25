Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German central bank chief warns against excessive pessimism

August 25, 2019 5:30 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — The head of Germany’s central bank is warning against taking an overly pessimistic view of the economy, days after the bank cautioned that Europe’s biggest economy could enter a recession in the current quarter.

The German economy contracted by 0.1% in the April-June period and the central bank, the Bundesbank, said Sunday that it “could decline slightly” again in the summer. But Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung that he sees “no reason to panic.”

He noted that Germany is coming off a long upswing with record employment and said “the outlook is particularly uncertain at the moment,” citing political factors such as Brexit and international trade conflicts.

He added that the response shouldn’t be pessimism or taking action for the sake of it.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow