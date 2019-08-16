Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

German shipping firm: 8 crew seized by pirates off Cameroon

August 16, 2019 4:46 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BERLIN (AP) — A German shipping company says pirates have abducted eight crew members from one of its vessels off the coast of West Africa.

Shipping company MC-Schiffahrt said on its website that pirates attacked the MarMalaita late Wednesday while it was anchored off Douala, Cameroon. The Hamburg-based company said it has assembled an emergency response team and is working with “all relevant authorities” to free its crew.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement Friday that three Russians were among those seized, citing information coming from the seaman recruiting agency Marlow Navigation of St. Petersburg.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US