Greek leader wants talks with Germany on war reparations

August 29, 2019 10:42 am
 
BERLIN (AP) — Greece’s newly elected prime minister has said during a visit in Berlin that he hopes Germany will agree to start negotiations on war reparations.

After a meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told reporters “we hope there will be a positive response.”

The previous Greek government delivered a formal request in April to enter talks on paying reparations Athens claims Greece is owed from both world wars.

Merkel didn’t mention the issue at the news conference, but Germany has said before that the question of World War II reparations to Greece had been settled.

Greece estimates it could claim minimum reparations of 292 billion euros ($323 billion) for Germany’s World War II occupation and 9.2 billion euros ($10.19 billion) for World War I.

Government News World News

