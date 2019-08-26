Listen Live Sports

Greek police say 6 migrants killed, 10 hurt in road crash

August 26, 2019 3:30 pm
 
THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say six migrants have been killed and another 10 injured when a smuggling jeep carrying them through northern Greece crashed into an irrigation ditch.

Police say the accident occurred Monday outside the village of Loutra near the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis that is close to the Turkish border.

It was unclear what caused the jeep, carrying 16 men from Pakistan and Egypt and two suspected smugglers, to veer into the ditch beside the road.

Police said one of the injured men was in hospital in critical condition, three were severely injured and the others had light injuries.

The two suspected smugglers, identified as a Bulgarian and an Algerian national, escaped on foot but were arrested shortly later.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Turkey.

