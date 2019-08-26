Greek police say 6 migrants killed, 10 hurt in road crash

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek police say six migrants have been killed and another 10 injured when a smuggling jeep carrying them through northern Greece crashed into an irrigation ditch.

Police say the accident occurred Monday outside the village of Loutra near the northeastern town of Alexandroupolis that is close to the Turkish border.

It was unclear what caused the jeep, carrying 16 men from Pakistan and Egypt and two suspected smugglers, to veer into the ditch beside the road.

Police said one of the injured men was in hospital in critical condition, three were severely injured and the others had light injuries.

Advertisement

The two suspected smugglers, identified as a Bulgarian and an Algerian national, escaped on foot but were arrested shortly later.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Turkey.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.