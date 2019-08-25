Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Helicopter, small plane crash in Spain’s Mallorca; 5 dead

August 25, 2019 10:39 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — At least five people were killed Sunday in a collision between a helicopter and a small plane on the island of Mallorca, authorities said.

The regional government of Spain’s Balearic islands, which include Mallorca, tweeted that the crash happened at 1:35 p.m. (1135 GMT).

It said one of the dead was a minor.

Part of the wreckage from the aircraft landed near houses in a rural area.

Advertisement

Authorities have opened an investigation into what happened.

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Spain’s caretaker prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, sent his condolences on Twitter to the victims’ families and expressed sadness at the “tragic accident.”

No further details were immediately available.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Tuskegee Airmen honored during National Aviation Week

Today in History

1861: Secret Service arrest Confederate spy Rose Greenhow