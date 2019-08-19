Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Hong Kong bakery’s mooncakes carry protest movement slogans

August 19, 2019 4:10 am
 
1 min read
Share       

HONG KONG (AP) — A Hong Kong bakery is doing its part to support the city’s pro-democracy protest movement by making mooncakes with a message.

At Wah Yee Tang, the traditional Chinese harvest festival treat comes with a twist: slogans opposing the city’s Beijing-backed government and promoting Hong Kong’s unique identity that have become popular rallying cries during the protests.

Bakery owner Naomi Suen hopes the cakes will bring about positivity during a time of political unrest.

Suen’s mooncakes carry messages including “No withdrawal, no dispersal” and “Hong Kong people.”

Advertisement

Other versions say “Be water,” referring to the protesters’ philosophy, inspired by martial arts star Bruce Lee, of taking a fluid approach to their demonstrations.

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Learn how ONC, HHS and VA are addressing healthcare IT in this free webinar.

Known for being dense and calorific, mooncakes are typically filled with lotus seed or red bean paste and a salted egg yolk symbolizing the moon.

Suen hopes hers can “make Hong Kong people happy again.”

Customer Sandy Lam said the cakes “represent our voices” and reflect the “actual situation” for protesters.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets since early June as part of a protest movement that began with the demand to scrap extradition legislation that could have seen criminal suspects sent to China. It expanded to include calls for full democracy and an inquiry into what they say is police violence against protesters.

Mooncakes are traditionally served during the Mid-Autumn Festival, when the moon is at its roundest and brightest and families gather to pray for bountiful harvests.

Legend has it that Ming revolutionaries used them to smuggle secret messages tucked inside while fighting Mongol rulers during the Yuan dynasty.

        Keep up with the latest commentary and interviews from Tom Temin and the Federal Drive by subscribing to our newsletters.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Lifestyle News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Guardsman sharpens survival skills

Today in History

1974: US ambassador shot during protest in Cyprus