Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Italian PM vows new Genoa bridge will be ready by April

August 14, 2019 8:05 am
 
< a min read
Share       

ROME (AP) — Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has pledged that a new bridge for the Italian port city of Genoa will be ready by April, replacing the Morandi bridge that collapsed one year ago, killing 43 people.

An emotional ceremony was held Wednesday in Genoa marking the anniversary of the tragic collapse in 2018. Conte said that reconstruction works for the new infrastructure are moving forward “seven days out of seven … and, according to forecasts, the new bridge will be accessible by April 2020.”

A year later, the cause of the collapse hasn’t been determined yet, but prosecutors are investigating poor maintenance and possible design flaws in the 51-year-old structure.

Hometown architect Renzo Piano has designed the new bridge, which resembles the bow of a ship in homage to Genoa’s seafaring traditions.

Advertisement

        Insight by CenturyLink: Learn how GSA, SBA and USCIS are managing IT complexities to deliver a better customer experience in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|11 APCO 2019 - Association of...
8|13 Certified Government Meeting...
8|13 Human Performance & Biosystems...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

National Navajo Code Talkers Day

Today in History

1935: FDR signs Social Security Act