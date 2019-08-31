Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Jailed tycoon among Tunisia’s 26 presidential candidates

August 31, 2019 11:38 am
 
< a min read
Share       

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A jailed media magnate is among the 26 candidates who are running in Tunisia’s presidential election on Sept. 15.

The Tunisian election authority announced the candidates who qualified for the first round of voting in the North African country with a fragile democracy. A second vote is expected two weeks later.

Businessman Nabil Karoui was allowed to maintain his candidacy while in custody on accusations of money laundering and tax evasion.

The election authority said Saturday that Karoui and another candidate accused of money laundering can run for president as long as they haven’t been convicted.

Advertisement

Before his arrest, Karoui was considered a leading contender to follow President Beji Caid Essebsi, who died in office in July. Other top candidates include Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Defense Minister Abdelkrim Zbidi.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1789: Congress founds US Treasury