Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Juncker to have phone call with UK’s Johnson over Brexit

August 27, 2019 6:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will use his first day back at work after a gallbladder operation to speak to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone about stalled Brexit negotiations.

Juncker’s spokeswoman Mina Andreeva said Tuesday it was up to Britain to come up with concrete proposals to break the deadlock over the how the EU-UK border on the island of Ireland would be managed once both sides split up.

With a target departure date of Oct. 31 drawing nearer, Andreeva said any proposal by Johnson would need to be “compatible with the withdrawal agreement” that the EU negotiated with his predecessor Theresa May. Johnson is insisting that the Irish border arrangement in the agreement must be changed, something the EU has steadfastly refused.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus