The Associated Press
 
World News
 
Kosovo parliament to disband so early election can be held

August 5, 2019 6:45 am
 
PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Kosovo’s parliament will hold an extraordinary session on Aug. 22 to disband and let the country’s president declare an early general election.

Parliament speaker Kadri Veseli said the parliament’s leadership decided Monday to set a date for the disbanding “to allow the president automatically set the election day.”

Last month Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj resigned before being questioned by a Hague-based court investigating crimes against ethnic Serbs during and after the country’s 1998-99 war. Ramush Haradinaj said he could not allow himself to hurt the country’s image as he was being questioned and since then has acted in a caretaker prime minister role.

President Hashim Thaci will then set a date for the vote, which will be held 30 to 45 days later.

