Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Latvian woman dies after taking ‘spiritual cleansing’ drug

August 30, 2019 6:06 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus police have arrested a Russian woman and are seeking Interpol’s help to track down a Colombian man after a 34 year-old Latvian woman died when she ingested a psychedelic drug during a “spiritual cleansing” ceremony.

Cyprus police said Friday it’s the first time that they’ve come across the illegal drug dimethyltryptamine on the east Mediterranean island nation.

The drug was used by a group of 20 mostly foreign nationals during Tuesday’s ceremony that’s known as “ayahuasca” and is said to be practiced by indigenous people in the Amazon.

The 42 year-old Colombian man who is believed to have supplied the drug left Cyprus shortly after the ceremony that took place in the coastal town of Larnaca.

Advertisement

The 50 year-old Russian woman is believed to be a ceremony organizer.

        Insight by Microsoft: Learn best practices managing human capital in challenging times in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|3 2019 ISC(D) All-Hands Event (invited...
9|4 Tech Expo at Fort Meade
9|4 Intelligence & National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard prepares for Dorian

Today in History

1983: Former airman becomes first African American in space