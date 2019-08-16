Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

London Stock Exchange trade resumes after delay

August 16, 2019 4:57 am
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — The London Stock Exchange resumed trading Friday after a “services issue” delayed regular activity on its biggest indexes.

Trading in companies on the exchange’s FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indexes was due to open at 8 a.m. on Friday. It re-opened an hour and 40 minutes late.

Smaller companies were trading as normal.

The last time there was a significant delay to the opening of the exchange was in June last year, when it opened an hour later than normal because of a software issue.

Advertisement

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 930gov 2019 - Where IT Comes Together
8|20 Cloud Connect 2019
8|20 Federal Marketing Program @930gov
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force airman dodges military dog through smoke grenade during training

Today in History

1916: Migratory Bird Treaty signed between Canada and US