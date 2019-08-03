Listen Live Sports

London’s Heathrow Airport cancels flights before strike

August 3, 2019 6:17 am
 
LONDON (AP) — Heathrow Airport has cancelled 172 flights Monday and Tuesday amid strike plans by thousands of workers.

Members of the Unite union overwhelmingly rejected the airports 7.3% pay increase offer.

The airport says it has asked airlines to consolidate flights and re-book passengers on alternative services in advance. Passengers are also being advised to contact their airlines to seek the most up-to-date information.

Security is also expected to take longer than usual and passengers are being advised to prepare.

Union leaders are set to meet with Heathrow’s management Saturday after talks dragged late into the night on Friday.

