Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

Madrid mops up after massive rain and hail storm

August 27, 2019 5:08 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MADRID (AP) — Madrid and surrounding areas are mopping up after spectacular rain and hail storms flooded many roads and buildings and caused transport chaos.

While the region woke up to a typically sunny day Tuesday, video images from Monday showed cars and garbage containers being washed down flooded streets and mounds of hailstones, some as large as ping-pong balls, in several areas. Arganda del Rey, southeast of the capital, was hit hard by the wild weather.

The day-long intermittent storm caused flight delays, flooded tunnels and parking lots and interrupted subway services.

Spain’s meteorological agency says it registered more than 9,000 bolts of lightning in six hours.

Advertisement

The agency said that by Tuesday the rains had moved to the east coast and the Mediterranean Balearic Islands, such as Mallorca.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|26 iFest 2019
8|27 USGIF Working Group Summit
8|28 Azure Gov Meetup: Mastering cloud...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

VIDEO: Blue Angels perform over Lake Washington

Today in History

1962: Mariner 2 space probe heads to Venus