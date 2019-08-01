Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

New suspect detained in Russia over LGBT activist killing

August 1, 2019 7:41 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian investigators say they have arrested a suspect in the killing of an LGBT rights activist in St. Petersburg, and that the person initially detained for the crime is no longer a suspect.

Yelena Grigorieva’s body was found on a St. Petersburg street in July with eight stab wounds and signs of strangling. Activist colleagues said she had repeatedly received threats for her work.

The Investigative Committee’s St. Petersburg division said Thursday that the now-cleared suspect said he had been drinking with Grigorieva when they were joined by the new suspect, with whom she quarreled.

No charges were immediately announced.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share progress in data center optimization in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|1 IT & Cyber Day at Aberdeen Proving...
8|5 Photogrammetry, 3D, and Lidar Community...
8|5 reStart BWI Hiring & Networking...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

David L. Norquist swears in as Deputy Secretary of Defense

Today in History

1790: First US patent awarded for 'pot-ash maker'