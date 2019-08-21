Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
World News
 
...

North Macedonia: Special prosecutor a suspect in scandal

August 21, 2019 12:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Authorities in North Macedonia are seeking the detention of a special prosecutor after she was named as a suspect in a high-profile corruption scandal.

Prosecutor Katica Janeva was formally accused Wednesday of abusing her authority and “gaining substantial benefit” in the form of property. According to the allegations, she dropped corruption charges against a local businessman in exchange for payment.

She has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged or taken into custody — an action that must be sanctioned by a panel of judges.

The scandal is seen as an embarrassment for the country, which is seeking European Union membership. Janeva’s office was created in 2015 as part of a crackdown on organized crime and corruption.

Advertisement

        Insight by Trezza Media Group: DHS, USDA, Air Force and USPS address cybersecurity strategies in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Government News World News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|21 Multi-Domain Battle Management Summit
8|21 JB Andrews Technology Expo
8|21 CISO Exchange East
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors, Coast Guardsmen conduct medical evacuation exercises

Today in History

1959: Hawaii joins the Union