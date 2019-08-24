Listen Live Sports

North Macedonia van crash kills migrant; 12 others injured

August 24, 2019 5:47 am
 
SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia police say a 20-year old migrant from Bangladesh was killed and 12 others injured when a van packed with migrants collided with a truck on the main highway in the south.

Police said Saturday that a van with 13 migrants hit the rear of the truck near the town of Demir Kapija late Friday and caught fire.

Ten migrants were Pakistanis and three were Bangladeshi. Four seriously injured migrants were transferred to clinics in the capital Skopje, while eight others are being treated at a hospital in the town of Kavadarci. The van driver ran away from the scene.

The migrants are believed to have entered illegally from Greece and to have paid smugglers to take them north through Serbia towards Europe’s prosperous heartland.

